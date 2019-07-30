Two suspects in custody after home invasion in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford police are investigating a home invasion after placing two suspects in custody on Tuesday evening.

Police said the two suspects were armed with a gun when they allegedly invaded a home on Nelton Court and assaulted the house occupants.

Police said the suspects escaped by car, which prompted a brief chase with the police. The car then crashes at Keney Terrace and Vine Street.

The two suspects are in custody, no charges have been filed at this time.

Police recovered the gun the suspects had and recovered the items they stole from the Nelton Court home.

Police will provide an update either later tonight or on Wednesday.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.