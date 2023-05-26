BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrest two teens Thursday evening after they were seen running from a stolen car that was involved in multiple incidents.

Thursday around 6 p.m., Berlin Police arrived in the area of Sunset Ln. and Westview Terrace on reports of two males wearing masks running from a damaged blue Porsche.

Police said the Porsche was reported stolen from Westport on Wednesday, and was also involved in multiple incidents, prior to being found in Berlin.

Police located and arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old male, and they were detained at Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.