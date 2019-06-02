Hartford

Two vigils planned for missing mother; reports of estranged husband giving DNA sample to police

Two vigils planned for missing mother; reports of estranged husband giving DNA sample to police

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - "State police investigating the disappearance of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos have obtained DNA samples from her estranged husband Fotis Dulos," according to our partners at the Hartford Courant. 

According to our partners at the Hartford Courant, "Dulos and a female companion were both taken to Troop L in Litchfield on Friday night after police showed up at the Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington that his family used to live in until Jennifer Farber Dulos moved to New Canaan with her children and filed for divorce in June of 2017, sources said."

News 8 was at the scene when police were found departing from the estranged husband's house in Farmington Friday evening.

New Canaan police said no arrest has been made in this case. Investigations are still underway, police said. Police intend to secure more search warrants.

State police extended their investigation from New Canaan and Pound Ridge, New York to Hartford and Farmington on Friday afternoon for evidence possibly related to the missing mother Jennifer Dulos. They checked sewer drains and garbage cans around the areas of Adams Street & Albany Avenue as well as Homestead Avenue & Sterling Street.

Jennifer's loved ones ask anyone with tips that might help police to call the New Canaan police tip line at (203) 594-3544.

Jennifer's five children are in her mother's care.

