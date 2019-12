EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a new way to make money in the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau is looking for thousands of people to take part in the historic population count.

If you live in the East Hartford area, they’re holding a recruitment fair on Monday from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. There, you can learn about the job and apply for it. It’s happening at the East Hartford Public Library.

A second fair will be held on January 6th. If you can’t make it, you can apply online.