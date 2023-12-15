BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The U.S. Marshals Service have arrested a Connecticut fugitive wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Bloomfield man on Friday in Arizona, authorities said.

On Dec. 4, 31-year-old Timothy Ross was shot while in his car on the 500 block of Bloomfield Avenue in Bloomfield. Ross was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Bloomfield police secured an arrest warrant on Dec. 4, for Devante Swaby, 29, who was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

The Bloomfield Police Department enlisted the help of the U.S. Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force to find and apprehend Swaby.

The U.S. Marshals investigation led them to the 8100 block of North 99th Avenue in Peoria, Arizona, where Swaby had fled after the shooting.

The Arizona U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Swaby on Friday and transported him to the Peroria Police Department.

Swaby is now awaiting extradition to Connecticut where he will faces charges of murder, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of an assault weapon and weapons in a motor vehicle.