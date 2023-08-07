SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A United States Navy veteran and Connecticut native celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday in South Windsor.

David Parkinson was born in Wethersfield and served in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1946. He witnessed the Battle of Normandy in 1944 and was on the USS Missouri during the surrender of the Japanese in 1945.

After his time in the military, he studied architecture and worked for the state for 38 years.

Parkinson has been married to his wife Elinor for more than 60 years and together they have a daughter Ann, and their two children grandchildren Garrett and Elizabeth.

On Thursday, Parkinson was awarded the Connecticut Wartime Service Medal; a state citation and had a flag flown in his honor at the Connecticut State Capitol.

David Parkinson receives Connecticut Wartime Service Medal .

David Parkinson with State Rep. Tom Delnicki.

Commissioner Ronald P. Welch is pictured with David Parkinson.

Elinor and David Parkinson.

Parkinson’s commemoration was held at the LBC Senior Living’s Residence at South Windsor Farms. He was joined by his family, State Rep. Tom Delnicki, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, Phil Medeiros from the South Windsor American Legion Post 133.

“We are incredibly honored to not only celebrate one of our residents turning 100 years old, but also commemorate him for his dedicated service to our country,” said Laurie Kraus, resident engagement director of The Residence at South Windsor Farms.