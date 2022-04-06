ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield Police Department used pepper spray on an Uber driver and tire deflation devices on his car after the driver refused to pull over for two traffic stops.

Michael Lenares, 56, was arrested on Wednesday after refusing to pull over for police multiple times.

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a motor vehicle violation, but Lenares failed to stop, and police did not engage in a pursuit. Lenares later stopped at the Enfield Square Mall where a rider exited the car. Police tried to pull over Lenares again, but he continued to flee the scene, and officers chose again not to pursue the car.

Lenares then called into the police station and warned officers to stop harassing him police said.

Around 6 a.m., police located Lenares and his car at an Enfield Mobil Station at 100 Elm St. Since Lenares continued to evade police, officers enacted tire deflation devices, which were pre-emptively deployed under his car.

Lenares resisted officers’ attemps to take him into custody and officers pepper-sprayed him, police said. He then continued to flee from officers, and his tires were deflated by the spike strips.

Police said officers followed the car onto I-91 southbound where Lenares struck a guardrail near Exit 46.

Following the crash, Lenares was taken into custody without incident. Police found a straight baton in the car, as well as crack cocaine.

Lenares was charged with three counts of engaging police in pursuit, posession of weapons in a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, and reckless driving.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.