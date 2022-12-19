HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky fans are cheering the team on — both at home, and in South Carolina.

The University of Connecticut is facing off against Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday afternoon. UConn hopes to have its first winning season since 2010 and its first bowl win since 2011.

Fans gathered at Bears Smokehouse BBQ in Hartford to support their team.

“This is huge,” said Buddy Lint, a future UConn father. “I remember watching them in the Big East. I grew up a WVU fan. They were always good in the Big East. Then, the conference blew up. Now, they’re kind of getting back into it.

Lauren Schlesselman, of Niantic, was at the smokehouse to watch the game play.

“I’m a UConn alum twice, I work at UConn and I’ve taught some of these players, so I’m excited to cheer them on, and we’ve waited a long time for UConn football to be coming back up,” Schlesselman said.