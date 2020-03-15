UConn Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

UConn Health officials have confirmed that one person has tested positive for COVID-19.

The male patient was discharged Saturday from UConn Health and the hospital has advised him and his family to quarantine themselves. No other details have been released at this time regarding the individual diagnosed.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson for UConn Health, the hospital followed all precautions recommended by the CDC to protect its staff, visitors, and patients.

UConn Health says, the patient is doing well and all notifications have been provided to the local and state public health authorities.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.