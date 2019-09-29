UCONN vs. USF football game time changed, EEE concerns

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The president of the University of Connecticut released a statement Sunday morning announcing that the October 5th UCONN football game time would be moved up over EEE concerns.

The UCONN vs. University of South Florida football game, set to take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, will kickoff at noon on October 5th. That is changed from 7pm.

In a statement, Thomas Katsouleas said that “Though the risk is low, as a precaution, we want to take any reasonable steps we can to help reduce the exposure of student-athletes, staff, and the public to this illness. I want to thank the conference, USF, and our own division of athletics for their flexibility.”