UConn’s Hartford campus closed Monday after equipment malfunction

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Hartford main campus building located at 10 Prospect St. will be closed Monday, March 8 for cleanup from an overnight equipment malfunction.

School officials said an issue inside of the building’s air-handling system caused an internal belt to melt shortly after 2 a.m., filling the building with smoke and a burnt rubber smell.

No one was injured and no significant damage was reported, but the building is closed for specialized cleaning and other work to remove the smell and clean soot from some of the walls.

No in-person activities will take place there, but online classes will be held as scheduled and the nearby School of Social Work building is not affected.

Hartford campus employees who are telecommuting because of COVID-19 will continue to work as normal.