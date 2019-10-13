UHart stabbing trial verdict expected this week, possible reason of insanity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge is set to decide this week whether the suspect in a stabbing at the University of Hartford is not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge heard testimony on Friday during a one-day trial. He’s expected to announce a verdict this Friday.

Police say former drama student, Jake Wascher, stabbed two fellow students in March. A psychiatrist says Wascher suffered a brief psychotic disorder at the time.

If found not-guilty by reason of insanity, Wascher would be committed to a psychiatric hospital.