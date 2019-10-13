UHart stabbing trial verdict expected this week, possible reason of insanity

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
UHart Stabbing Suspect Jake Wascher.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge is set to decide this week whether the suspect in a stabbing at the University of Hartford is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Related: Charges reduced against University of Hartford double stabbing suspect

The judge heard testimony on Friday during a one-day trial. He’s expected to announce a verdict this Friday.

Related: University of Hartford community reacts after double stabbing

Police say former drama student, Jake Wascher, stabbed two fellow students in March. A psychiatrist says Wascher suffered a brief psychotic disorder at the time.

Related: 2 University of Hartford students stabbed while acting out movie scene for group project

If found not-guilty by reason of insanity, Wascher would be committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Shooting Near Main St & Nelson St

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Shooting Near Main St & Nelson St"

Hartford Marathon 2019

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Marathon 2019"

Marketing Director of Hartford Marathon Foundation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Marketing Director of Hartford Marathon Foundation"

Man arrested in deadly shooting of 28-year-old in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in deadly shooting of 28-year-old in Hartford"

Hundreds of road closures, extra security for Hartford Marathon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of road closures, extra security for Hartford Marathon"

Hartford not selected as host site for 2020 presidential debates

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford not selected as host site for 2020 presidential debates"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss