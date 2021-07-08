UHart student-athletes, past and current, file lawsuit to stop university from moving athletics to Division III

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Current and alumni students athletes of the University of Hartford are suing to stop the school from moving athletics from Division I to Division III.

The suit seeks a permanent injunction, requiring UHart to remain a Division I school, along with punitive and compensatory damages.

Plaintiffs claim the school broke a promise. University of Hartford President Greg Woodward has said the decision to downgrade to division III was made to save money and place more of a focus on academics.

In a statement to the Hartford Board of Regents, the group of current and former student-athletes said,

“We are proud University of Hartford Division I professional athletes and former pros. We

did not have a voice in the Board’s decision to move our proud athletic programs to Division III.

In addition, President Woodward has lied and misled often, likely doing it to the Board too. We

will not sit silently in either case. We urge President Woodward to resign his post, and we ask the

Board to embrace the voices of the entire campus community in reconsidering this important

decision.”



The University of Hartford Men’s Basketball team made it to the first round of March Madness 2021 but saw defeat against Baylor.