UHart student-athletes to protest discussion of moving athletic programs from Division I to Division III

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Student-athletes at the University of Hartford aren’t happy with talk of moving the university’s athletic program from Division I to Division III.

News 8 has learned that UHart students are planning a demonstration Monday at noon to protest the idea.

This comes after the University of Hartford made its first-ever appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Hawks lost but it was probably one of the biggest moments in school history.

When News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House broke the story that school president Gregory Woodward is considering ‘downgrading’ the athletic program from Division I to Division III, it unleashed a whole mess of problems.

A screengrab of a conversation between Woodward and a professor then went public. It appears to show how Woodward wanted help ‘spinning’ his plan.

