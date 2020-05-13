UHart temporarily rehomes 21 pianos to students during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of the most talented, young musicians come from all over the world to study at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School of Music.

So, campus shutting down in March left many of their piano students stuck in Connecticut and without their instruments.

“When this started happening, the pianists were freaking out because we can’t really do our classwork if we don’t have a piano, which most people don’t,” Daria Park said.

Students depend on that access to the Hartt school’s pianos, especially the nearly two dozen international students stranded far from home.

“The thing about pianos is, it’s the only instrument that students don’t bring with them, that the school provides, so when you have 150 pianos and students can’t get to them, that’s a problem,” said Tony Falcetti of Falcetti Pianos.

Falcetti supplied the movers for the 21 pianos that were rehomed during the pandemic.

He said compared to other schools he works with, UHart is the only one that went as far as to loan out their instruments.

“We had all kinds of schools, Boston schools, New England schools calling us…a lot of other schools had that opportunity but didn’t do that.”

But Hartt School Dean Larry Alan Smith said it was never a question.

“When I asked, ‘do you think we can we do this’ because we’re loaning out quite a bit of property out there, but everybody was so willing,” said Smith. “It was a real team effort for the whole school.”

For now, the students will get to hold on to those pianos from the university through summer.