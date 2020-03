HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Hartford will not resume in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester.

UHart was originally planning on bringing students back after break on March 30. Students who remained on campus have been asked to return home.

Officials are still trying to decide if commencement will take place later in the summer or fall.