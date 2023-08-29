HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday was a day of celebration for Ukrainians away from home in Connecticut.

The community celebrated Ukrainian Intendance Day at the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford, where Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined the crowd days after returning from a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladmir Zelenskyy.

As the country marked 18 months since Russia’s invasion, the group discussed ways to make positive impacts.

“What you’re doing every day, standing up for freedom, you’re standing up for what our values, your values and together we stand together,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The event also included traditional food and drinks.