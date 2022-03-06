HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Continued support is seen throughout Connecticut for Ukraine’s effort against Russia in Europe.

People at the Ukranian National Home of Hartford are spending the weekend collecting humanitarian aid packages for Ukraine. They’re asking for supplies and money to help the people.



“So, people are pouring in and we’re getting all sorts of supports and donations,” a member of the Home of Hartford said. “Anything from one-time use medical supplies that are good for surgery rooms, and these are — these were basically used during the COVID times we’re getting medical room supplies.”

If you’re interested in donating or helping out in any way, you can go to the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford on Wethersfield Avenue. They’re collecting until Monday night.



For more ways to help on a local level from Connecticut, check out our ongoing list of fundraisers.