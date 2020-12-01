Ultra-marathon runner races from CA to CT to help raise more than $31K for Foodshare

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Dec. 1 marks “Giving Tuesday,” a time to help people in need this holiday season.

Foodshare’s mission is to feed hungry families all year long, and this Giving Tuesday it’s getting a little help from an athlete.

Shan Riggs, an ultra-marathon runner, will kick off the final leg of his 3,210-mile run to raise money for the Bloomfield food bank.

Riggs started his race on Sept. 1 in San Francisco, and after crossing 12 states and running an average of 40 miles per day, he’ll end his nearly three-month endeavor in Connecticut.

But he’s not just running, he’s raising money too. His goal is to raise $31,000. To help him achieve that goal, Stop & Shop is participating in Thankful Thursdays by donating $25 for every mile he runs that day.

Connecticut-based Health Insurance company, ConnectiCare, has also vowed to match all donations made to his run, as well as up to $25,000 worth of gifts made on Giving Tuesday.

As of Nov. 25, he has raised a total of $31,843 for FoodShare with the help of Stop & Shop and ConnectiCare.

Those interested in donating can do so online.

Foodshare serves Hartford and Tolland counties.