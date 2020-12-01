 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Ultra-marathon runner races from CA to CT to help raise more than $31K for Foodshare

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Dec. 1 marks “Giving Tuesday,” a time to help people in need this holiday season.

Foodshare’s mission is to feed hungry families all year long, and this Giving Tuesday it’s getting a little help from an athlete.

Shan Riggs, an ultra-marathon runner, will kick off the final leg of his 3,210-mile run to raise money for the Bloomfield food bank.

Riggs started his race on Sept. 1 in San Francisco, and after crossing 12 states and running an average of 40 miles per day, he’ll end his nearly three-month endeavor in Connecticut.

But he’s not just running, he’s raising money too. His goal is to raise $31,000. To help him achieve that goal, Stop & Shop is participating in Thankful Thursdays by donating $25 for every mile he runs that day.

Connecticut-based Health Insurance company, ConnectiCare, has also vowed to match all donations made to his run, as well as up to $25,000 worth of gifts made on Giving Tuesday. 

As of Nov. 25, he has raised a total of $31,843 for FoodShare with the help of Stop & Shop and ConnectiCare.

Those interested in donating can do so online.

Foodshare serves Hartford and Tolland counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Connecticut gives $9M to arts groups to help during outbreak

News /

New Britain Police Department to kickstart new Senior Explorer Program

News /

Local businesses offer online pickup options to compete with Cyber Monday

News /

8-year-old Glastonbury boy annually collects pajamas near Christmas for kids in need

News /

Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis retires after more than 3 decades with News 8

News /

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont responds to young hockey player's letter asking him to reopen youth sports

News /
More Hartford

Tolland

Arrest made in Vernon hit-and-run that killed father of two days before Thanksgiving

News /

Presser: Vernon Police make announcement of arrest made in hit-and-run that killed father-of-two days before Thanksgiving

News /

Missing dog found safe after fatal hit-and-run of Vernon father; police investigation continues

News /

UConn tightens quarantine protocols for students on Storrs campus; requires students to get tested before leaving for break

News /

Vernon resident's 8th-grade World War II project to be added to Vernon Historical Society Collection

News /

UConn police officer accused of stalking, harassing two other officers, computer crime

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss