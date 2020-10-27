Unclaimed $100k lottery prize in Windsor Locks, ticket to expire soon

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you play the lottery in Windsor Locks a few months ago? Check your tickets! There’s an unclaimed $100,000 prize.

Someone purchased the winning Cash5 ticket at Pride Store on Ella Grasso Turnpike back on May 27.

The winning numbers drawn that day were 3-7-10-14-35.

The winner has to claim the cash award by Nov. 23.

To timely claim the prize, on or before November 23, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to come directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

All draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date. For information about other unclaimed draw tickets, visit ctlottery.org/unclaimed.