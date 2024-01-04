MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — An attempt for workers at a Manchester Starbucks to unionize failed on Thursday, ending in a tie.

With nine employees voting for, and nine against, the Spencer Street group didn’t meet the threshold of 50% of the vote, plus one, required.

In a statement, Starbucks wrote that its “direct relationship as partners is core to the culture and experiences we create in our stores.”

“Our commitment to all partners to offer a bridge to a better future remains unchanged,” the statement reads in part. “We’re encouraged by the progress we’ve seen toward first contracts at stores where union representatives have approached bargaining an interest in discussing partner priorities, and we welcome the opportunity to continue working side-by-side with partners at the Spencer Street location in Manchester, Connecticut. Our core focus throughout this process has been to ensure that every partner engaged in a union representation election can trust the process is fair, their voice and vote are considered, and that the final outcome is true and accurate.”

The employees first filed a petition to unionize in November. The election ballots were tallied on Thursday, according to data from the National Labor Relations Board.