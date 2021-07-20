University of Hartford aerospace professor explains the future of space travel

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Hartford’s new Aerospace Engineering program launches in the fall.

Minutes after Blue Origin landed in a Texas desert, we caught up with its director about what this moment means. He spent some time at NASA and knows about this topic.

“The children now seeing this flight may be able to go up in space in 20, 30 years when they’re adults,” said Dr. Paul Slaboch of the University of Hartford. “It’s no longer just government and Nasa going into space it’s companies like Blue Origin, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and we’ve got competition in the space market.”

“Next up is looking at having a permanent presence in space other than the ISS,” added Dr. Slaboch. “Building commercialization in space, having a moon base, right. These things are all on the horizon in partnership with NASA and other international partners – it’s really an exciting time in space.”

Dr. Slaboch says we should all just soak this moment in and be inspired about what it could mean for the future.