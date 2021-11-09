University of Hartford celebrates Native American Heritage Month with ‘Indigenous in CT’ event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — November is Native American Heritage Month, and the University of Hartford hosted a conversation Tuesday about what it means to be Indigenous in Connecticut.

Lee Rozie, known as Mixashawn, is a local Indigenous artist and author who traces his roots to the Windsor Indians, a mix of various tribes.

The most important message Rozie wanted to convey is that native history is American history as well.

“Here in Connecticut, we are the heart of how native people were conquered intellectually,” Rozie said. “There are so many things…canoes, hammocks… there are so many things native people have given us that we don’t understand.”

There are just two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut — the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans. The state, however, recognizes five.