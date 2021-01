HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Hartford experienced a power outage on campus Tuesday morning.

The outage was reported on social media just before 7 a.m. Tuesday and was restored about an hour after making the post. Electrical crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.

There is currently a power outage on campus. Faculty/staff should not report to campus until power has been restored — University of Hartford (@UofHartford) January 26, 2021

Per the University’s COVID-19 dashboard, residential students are scheduled to start moving back to campus for the spring semester Wednesday.

