HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Hartford is planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.

Six separate ceremonies will be held at the XL Center in May. Graduates from both the classes of 2020 and 2021 will participate. Each one can bring two guests with tickets. Masks will be required.

Each ceremony will be about 90 minutes. The arena will be sanitized and air circulated between each one. All ceremonies will also be live-streamed.