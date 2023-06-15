HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden is visiting Connecticut on Friday to highlight the work that has been done to fight gun violence.

Biden will attend the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford.

Tents are up, gates are set and final preparations are underway for Biden’s visit to Connecticut.

“Everybody on campus was really excited that he would be here,” said Stephen Mulready, the acting president at the University of Hartford.

The visit comes a decade after former president Barack Obama spoke on campus following the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

“Here we are, 10 years later to some extent addressing the same issue — and we really think it’s important that the group comes together to see if this can be a catalyst to make something really happen in Washington,” Mulready said.

“This summit is an opportunity first to just celebrate what we did, the movement has been working really hard, and we need to make sure that people who are part of it know that their hard work pays off. But second, we want to learn,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D- Conn.) said.

Biden will be joined by Democratic senators Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, gun safety advocates, families impacted by gun violence and local leaders.

“I’m so proud President Biden is coming to Connecticut. Connecticut has been a leader on gun safety and crime legislation. He’s coming to recognize that,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D- Conn.) said.

But there continues to be a push for more to be done as shootings and acts of violence have been carried out across the nation.

“I remember every year in elementary school, middle school, high school, even at my internship being taught this is what you have to do, this is where you have to hide… and it all seems be so normal. This is not normal,” said David Leal, a sophomore at the University of Hartford.

There’s been pushback to the visit, as well.

Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, said people who carry out these crimes don’t care about rules or new laws that get passed.

“This is gun control. It is not gun safety,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said it only hurts law-abiding gun owners.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the event officially kicking off at 9 a.m.

Guests are asked to arrive at the event early and to expect traffic as hundreds of people are expected to attend the National Safer Communities Summit.