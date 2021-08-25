University of Hartford President steps back temporarily

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Embattled University of Hartford President Greg Woodward is stepping back from running the university on a temporary basis.

In an email sent to faculty and staff, the Board of Regents announced Woodward will be caring for his ailing wife, who is in hospice for cancer.

Two vice presidents will be running the school in his absence.

The email says Woodward will return to campus later this fall semester.

Woodward has been under fire since April when News 8 broke the story of a secret plan to downgrade the university’s athletic programs from Division I to Division III.

This came after the men’s basketball team made the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

The report led to protests, demonstrations and petitions. The university announced the downgrade in May.

