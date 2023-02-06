HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A student was arrested at the University of Hartford following “concerning posts to social media,” according to university officials.

A spokesperson from the university told News 8 that the university’s Department of Public Safety was made aware of anonymous and concerning social media posts on Sunday night. The official did not state what the posts were about or if they were threatening.

Working in partnership with local police, officials determined a student was behind the anonymous account.

The student was arrested without incident and has been banned from campus. Police have not released this student’s identity.

The university assured students that they are taking the matter very seriously.

