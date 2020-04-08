University of Hartford to house first responders, essential employees during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford officials have announced a finalized agreement with the University of Hartford to house first responders and essential personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said the university will provide the temporary housing free of charge to 200 first responders and other essential employees.

They said firefighters, police officers, staff who work at the city’s isolation facility for homeless individuals with coronavirus and others will be able to begin moving in as early as the end of this week.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to the University of Hartford for giving our employees the ability to continue performing critical public services while minimizing the risk to their families,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “The team at the University of Hartford has worked with us closely and quickly to put this partnership in place, and we are fortunate to have generous partners like them. This housing opportunity is meant to provide peace of mind to those employees whose work puts them at much greater risk of exposure because they are responding to medical calls or doing other work that requires them to be in close contact with the public on a regular basis. They are doing incredible work in an extraordinary time, and we will continue to do everything we can to support them.”

University of Hartford President Greg Woodward issued the following statement:

The University of Hartford is proud to be a partner and a resource to the City of Hartford and our local health systems during this unbelievable and unprecedented time.

Hartford’s first responders are doing extraordinary work on the front lines and we are committed to supporting them in any way we can, as quickly as we can. I am extremely grateful to the many people who are working tirelessly to enable UHart to make this contribution to the health, safety, and wellness of our larger community, and to Mayor Bronin for his leadership as we confront this challenge together.