HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Saint Joseph celebrated its 90th anniversary on Friday by hosting its annual gala in Hartford.

The master of ceremonies for the event was News8’s own Dennis House. The special guest speaker for this year’s festivities was the US Secretary of Education, and Meriden native, Dr. Miguel Cardona.

Proceeds from tonight’s event will provide scholarships for students pursuing their teacher’s licenses and provide upgraded educational technology.