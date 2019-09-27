Untimely death investigation closes road in Bristol

1  of  2
Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A road is closed in Bristol Friday afternoon due to an untimely death investigation.

Bristol Police tweeted that Broad Street, between King Street and Emmett Street, is closed in both directions due to an active investigation.

News 8 has learned that this is due to a investigation into an untimely death but no further details have been released.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

