Upcoming Hollywood film ‘Call Jane’ being filmed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a bit of movie magic happening in Hartford. A Hollywood film called “Call Jane” is being shot in the Capital City.

It stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, and Chris Messina. Mayor Luke Bronin paid a visit to the set Monday.

“It’s a great thing for the City of Hartford, it’s a great thing for the state of Connecticut. We’re thrilled to welcome this entire team,” Mayor Bronin said. “This is a massive production, with well over 100 members of the production team who are here.”

Connecticut is no stranger to Hollywood. The Hallmark company recently filmed part of “Sand Dollar Cove” starring Chad Michael Murray in Noank just a month ago.

Hallmark movies like “Holiday for Heroes” and “Romance at Reindeer Lodge” were also filmed in Connecticut in recent years.