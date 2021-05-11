Upcoming Hollywood film ‘Call Jane’ being filmed in Hartford

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a bit of movie magic happening in Hartford. A Hollywood film called “Call Jane” is being shot in the Capital City.

It stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, and Chris Messina. Mayor Luke Bronin paid a visit to the set Monday.

“It’s a great thing for the City of Hartford, it’s a great thing for the state of Connecticut. We’re thrilled to welcome this entire team,” Mayor Bronin said. “This is a massive production, with well over 100 members of the production team who are here.”

Connecticut is no stranger to Hollywood. The Hallmark company recently filmed part of “Sand Dollar Cove” starring Chad Michael Murray in Noank just a month ago.

Hallmark movies like “Holiday for Heroes” and “Romance at Reindeer Lodge” were also filmed in Connecticut in recent years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Upcoming Hollywood film 'Call Jane' being filmed in Hartford

News /

Hartford's swift factory, model for state Future's Fund Program

News /

Hartford leaders, lawmakers pushing for 'Hartford 400' project to eliminate highway bottleneck, grow economy downtown

News /

Hartford Healthcare ICU nurse wins Nightingale Award, talks nursing in a pandemic and bringing more people into nursing

News /

Archdiocese of Hartford issues new guidelines for Mass as COVID infection rates drop, vaccinations up

News /

Food trucks join Mother's Day event at Botticello Farms in Manchester

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss