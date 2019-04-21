Hartford

UPDATE: State police identify passengers in car in Wethersfield shooting

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 01:22 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 01:22 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut State Police confirm the names of the operator and passenger of a car in the Wethersfield officer-involved shooting that occured Saturday evening.

The operator is 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz of Wethersfield; he is in critical condition.

The passenger is 18-year-old Stephanie Santiago of Hartford.

This investigation is ongoing.

