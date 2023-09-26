HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – UPS has announced that it will be hiring around 940 seasonal employees in the Hartford area ahead of the holiday season.

According to a press release, these hires will make up the 100,000 seasonal employees the company plans to bring on this year for the 2023 holiday rush. The company says they are filling full and part-time seasonal positions and 80 percent of the positions do not require an interview.

Available positions include package handlers ($21 per hour), driver helpers ($21 per hour) and driving jobs ($23 per hour).

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

UPS’s digital application for seasonal jobs takes about 20 minutes to fill out for most people, according to the company, and can be found here.