HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A promise to help and protect birds renewed – Friday marked the 2023 rededication of Hartford’s Urban Bird Treaty at Keney Park launched in 1999. The program is an effort to conserve migratory birds in urban areas.

A big goal of the treaty is helping the next generation learn about birds and nature.



“Getting our kids to understand what birds bring to the community… And actually look at them in a different light,” said Henry Hester, co-vice president of Friends of Keney Park.



The program has grown to include 30-cities including New Haven.

“To know that the city and the state are protecting the birds here is amazing because our kids love watching them so much,” said Timothy Goodwin, the executive director and educational consultant at Community First School in Hartford.