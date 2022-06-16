HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new taproom is coming to Pratt Street in Hartford.

Urban Lodge Brewing announced on social media they will be working to “create a dynamic and welcoming space” there over the coming months.

“We are stoked to become a part of Downtown Hartford and the wonderful vibrancy and culture that’s found a home in the Historic Pratt St. District,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Their original taproom on Purnell Place in Manchester will continue to operate without interruptions or closures.

“Looking forward to new faces in new places,” they wrote. “Cheers, friends!”