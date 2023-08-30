WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – The U.S. Postal Service says they are offering a $50,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest of the suspect involved in an armed robbery of a letter carrier in Windsor.

The armed robbery occurred on Aug. 28 around 4:07 p.m. on Seymour Street. The United States Postal Inspection Service says the letter carrier was approached by two men while they were delivering mail.

The first suspect is described as a young Hispanic male wearing a black pull-over hoodie, a light-colored surgical mask and khaki pants. The second suspect is described as a young male in all black, with a black hoodie and mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.