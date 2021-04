BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Bristol Health is taking the vaccine to the wide world of sports.

A new vaccine clinic is opening at the ESPN north campus on Middle Street in Bristol. It’s all part of a partnership between Bristol Health, ESPN and the Bristol-Burlington Health District.

Appointments already scheduled for the upcoming week will take place at Bristol Hospital. After that, first doses will be administered right at ESPN.

The clinic opens at 10 a.m. Monday morning.