HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students from Canton Intermediate School and Canton Middle School brought some Valentine’s Day cheer to frontline staff at Hartford Hospital Sunday.

Siena Jamieson and her mom, Amy, delivered Valentine’s cards made by the students. Each contained a special message of thanks for the work the healthcare workers have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siena and her mom also dropped of a student-made banner to hang outside the hospital.