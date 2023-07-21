SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A van carrying over 2,000 vape pens went up in smoke this week in Southington.

The car fire, which was initially reported on I-691 Eastbound between Exits 5 and 3 on Tuesday, caused hours of traffic delays.

According to the Southington Fire Department and Southington-based Environmental Services, Inc., more than just the van went up in flames. Environmental Services, who assisted the fire department with the clean-up, said more than 2,000 vapes were in the car. They were all burned and destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Photos of the damage | Courtesy Southington Fire Department

The fire department said all of the waste is being removed and will be disposed of properly.

E-cigarettes, or vapes, can catch on fire or explode, according to the FDA. While these incidents are uncommon, vape fires and explosions are dangerous to the person using the vaping product, as well as others around them.

It can be extremely dangerous if a vape battery catches fire or explodes near flammable gasses or liquids like oxygen, propane, or gasoline.

The crash is still under investigation.