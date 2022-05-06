BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular ice cream shop in Bristol was forced to close for two days due to vandalism.

Dunphys Ice Cream, located at 912 Stafford Ave., shared the news on Facebook Thursday.

“We will be closed today and Friday due to a dirtbag that broke in our store and did all this damage,” the shop said in a post.

The shop shared photos, showing cabinets broken, items thrown around on the floor, and an empty cash register. The glass front door was shattered.

A Ring video shows a person, dressed in all black and a mask, outside of the property.

Photos via Dunphys Ice Cream











Dunphys, which has been in business for over 20 years, is a community-favorite shop.

News 8 reached out to Bristol police for further information.