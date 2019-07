EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–East windsor police are looking for some kids who vandalized a park.

It happened overnight Monday at East Windsor Park on Reservoir Avenue. that’s in the Broad Brook section of town.

Surveillance cameras revealed three suspects; their faces are hidden.

Police are not saying exactly what they did.

They will be adding extra patrols for the rest of the summer to prevent it from happening again.

If you have a tip, call East Windsor police.