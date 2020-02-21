Vandalism at monastery being investigated as religious hate crime

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday, the FBI and Farmington Police are investigating vandalism at a monastery as a religious hate crime.

The Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center posted on Facebook that satanic symbols were found spray-painted on their peace garden and stations of the cross. They say it happened sometime Wednesday night.

“Our beautiful Peace Garden in honor of Fr. John Baptist has been desecrated. The delicate ceramic Stations of the Cross have been marred. We are in shock. This kind of destruction has never happened here before.” – Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center

Farmington PD say they’re investigating whether two vehicles seen pulling onto the property are connected to the vandalism.

If you have any information, call Farmington PD’s anonymous tip line: 860-675-2483.