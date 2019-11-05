Breaking News
Vehicle fire halts traffic on Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor

Vehicle fire halts traffic on Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_81705

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Traffic officials are responding to a vehicle fire on Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor on Tuesday.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched to a vehicle fire incident between Exits 36 and 35B on Interstate 91 Southbound. The three right lanes are closed.

Officials say the area is congested.

No word on injuries.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Bristol to host Stock Our Shelters initiative during Election Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol to host Stock Our Shelters initiative during Election Day"

Fight erupts between parents at Pop Warner game in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight erupts between parents at Pop Warner game in Hartford"

West Hartford dental office buys back candy, donates it to troops

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford dental office buys back candy, donates it to troops"

Person shot at West Hartford Police Department’s indoor firearms range

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Person shot at West Hartford Police Department’s indoor firearms range"

Jamie's Run for CT Children's Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamie's Run for CT Children's Hospital"

Two injured in Hartford shooting, persons of interest detained

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Two injured in Hartford shooting, persons of interest detained"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss