PD investigate simultaneous crashes I-91S in Wethersfield: vehicle rollover, motorcycle crash close highway

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating what appears to be two simultaneous crashes on I-91 southbound near exit 25 in Wethersfield Sunday morning.

Connecticut State Police responded first to a single-vehicle rollover on I-91 south. On their way to the scene, first-responders discovered a second crash involving a motorcycle and a Honda Ridgeline SUV.

CSP confirm reports that the motorcyclist was cut off by the SUV and ended up crashing.

Police are on the scene.

Connecticut State Police believe the incidents are unrelated at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for details as they become available.