WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Vehicles that were blocking intersections and “operating reckless” late Saturday night on Wethersfield streets were able to get away from police, according to authorities.

Law enforcement received several 911 calls at about 11 p.m. about “numerous” vehicles near Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road, according to Wethersfield police.

The vehicles drove off when police arrived in the area, and officers were not able to conduct vehicle stops.

In response, law enforcement will “be increasing its efforts in the enforcement of hazardous operation in the area,” according to an announcement from police.

Officers believe it was a “spontaneous event.” Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 721-2900.