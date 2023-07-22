WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Windsor Locks Police are alerting residents to suspicious activity where individuals were seen rumaging through vehicles.

Police says at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday they were called to Pleasant Street where a resident said his vehicle was among the vehicles targeted.

According to police at the time two suspicious vehicles, one was black and the other a white SUV, were spotted on Pleasant Street and 5 to 6 males in hooded sweatshirts were also seen going through vehicles on the street.

When police arrived they saw the white SUV with MA plates and blacked out lights drive off and get onto I-91 South.

Police are continuing to investigate.