Veterans honored at National Iwo Jima Memorial in New Britain for 246th birthday of Marine Corps

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday the U.S. Marine Corps turned 246-years-old. In New Britain, a group of American veterans got together to recognize the milestone.

A ceremony was held at the National Iwo Jima Memorial. The vets held a service to honor the corps and had cake.

Stew Lahey, of Bridgeport, served in World War II. His job was to fill in mortar holes in runways so American planes could take off and land. He enlisted at 17-years-old and says he’d do it all over again.

“The kids today don’t realize the freedoms they’ve got because of what happened,” Lahey explained. “I was one of many in this country who served so that they have freedom. And God bless America.

The Marine Corps was formed in 1775 by the Second Continental Congress and played a role in the American Revolution.

