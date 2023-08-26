EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Both victims have been located following what police say was a targeted attack and kidnapping in East Hartford Saturday morning.

East Hartford Police report that two men had been assaulted in the parking lot of 905 Burnside Ave. just after midnight Saturday morning.

One of the victims’ wrists were bound and the suspects placed the victim inside of his own vehicle. A second victim was taken by the suspects as police arrived on the scene.

The second victim was located later in the morning by Wethersfield Police. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

East Hartford Police believe the attacks are targeted and that there is no immediate threat to the public. This is an active investigation. Check back with News8 for details as they come.