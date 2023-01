HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police.

Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning.

Police do not know the name of the person who was shot, or where they were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.